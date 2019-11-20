Korea's producer prices down for 4th month in Oct.
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's producer prices fell for the fourth consecutive month in October, central bank data showed Wednesday, reflecting the weak growth in consumer prices seen in recent months.
The producer price index for all commodities came to 103.61 in the month, down 0.2 percent from a month earlier and 0.6 percent from the same month last year, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The reading marks the fourth consecutive month of on-year drop. Producer prices are a key barometer of future inflation.
The country's consumer prices had remained weak for years before diving to record low levels in recent months.
In September, the country's consumer prices dipped 0.4 percent from a year earlier, marking the first-ever negative growth in inflation since the government began compiling such data in 1965. Consumer prices remained unchanged from a year earlier in October, according to earlier reports.
The central bank has blamed a sharp drop in prices of agricultural products for the record low inflation.
In October, the producer price index for farmed goods plunged 4.7 percent from the previous month to 112.42, while that of manufactured products only inched down 0.1 percent to 102.25 over the cited period.
From a year earlier, the indices mark 3 percent and 2.2 percent drops, respectively.
The index for the service industry came to 105.46 in October, up 0.1 percent from the month before and 1.2 percent from the same month last year.
