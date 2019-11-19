S. Korea, Netherlands to hold foreign minister talks in Seoul
16:34 November 19, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will hold talks with her counterpart from the Netherlands, in Seoul, later this week, her ministry said Tuesday.
Kang and Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok are expected to discuss the situations in the region and on the Korean peninsula and ways to cooperate on the international stage, foreign ministry spokesperson Kim In-chul said in a regular press briefing.
The two countries will also discuss ways to move bilateral relations forward as they mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2021, the ministry said.
