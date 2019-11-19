Moon vows to keep security cooperation with Japan despite looming GSOMIA expiry
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in made it clear Tuesday that his government will maintain partnerships with Japan on regional security even if a bilateral accord on exchanging military information expires this weekend.
He also pledged to make efforts "till the last moment" to avoid the termination of the agreement, known as GSOMIA.
"For us, the South Korea-U.S. alliance is the key to security but trilateral security cooperation involving Japan is very important as well," Moon said at a town hall meeting in Seoul broadcast live by MBC. "Even if GSOMIA expires, we will continue security cooperation with Japan."
Moon pointed out that Japan's export controls against South Korea are behind Seoul's decision to ditch GSOMIA.
South Korea is providing Japan with a big help in its national security, serving as a "breakwater," thus enabling Tokyo to save defense spending, the president noted.
However, Japan toughened export restrictions, citing concern about strategic materials being transferred to North Korea or other third countries.
"Isn't it contradictory to seek the sharing of military information while saying South Korea is not trustworthy in terms of security?" Moon said.
If Japan changes tack and seeks to resolve the issue of export control and GSOMIA, he added, South Korea is willing to work together with it.
On the Korea peace process, Moon said his initiative to improve inter-Korean ties is going relatively slow since it's tied with progress in Washington-Pyongyang dialogue on denuclearization.
"We can pick up far more speed if we think of South-North relations alone. I think we can run. But a development in South-North relations should be abreast of the international community," especially with Pyongyang and Washington engaged in nuclear talks, he said.
As they stated, the two sides are trying to arrange a third summit via working-level talks within this year, he said.
"If a third North Korea-U.S. summit is realized, I think there would be an accomplishment, certainly," Moon added.
