S. Korea football coach says team played better than score vs. Brazil
ABU DHABI, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea may have lost 3-0 to Brazil in their men's football friendly on Tuesday, but the losing coach, Paulo Bento, claimed his side played better than the score indicated.
"Obviously, no coach likes losing, but I think the match was pretty competitive despite the result," Bento said after the match at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. "Brazil were able to finish their chances efficiently, and that had an adverse effect on our performance."
Bento said Brazil deserved to win but added, "The margin shouldn't have been this large. We missed chances to cut the deficit and ended up without a goal. But I think we did a good job offensively."
Lucas Paqueta and Philippe Coutinho had a goal apiece in the first half, and Danilo rounded out the scoring late in the second half for Brazil, who snapped their five-match winless streak.
"We showed some of the things that we'd prepared, and we played with confidence on the offensive end," Bento said. "But I was a bit disappointed with our defensive effort. This was a match where we learned that we have to pay the consequences if we make mistakes against powerful teams like this."
South Korea had mostly been playing relatively weaker opponents during the Asian World Cup qualifying campaign, and Brazil, at world No. 3, were the first top-10 team they've faced in 2019. Bento said he'd fully expected this match to be much different from his team's recent contests, and credited his players with playing without fear.
"We knew we were taking on a great team but we wanted to stick to our usual game plan," Bento said. "It's just that, even though Brazil didn't create a ton of chances, their players showed tremendous individual skills and they played with great efficiency. We have to be better with defending in front of our net and be quicker with our decision-making."
