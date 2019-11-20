Son Heung-min calls friendly loss to Brazil 'learning experience'
ABU DHABI, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean men's football captain, Son Heung-min, tried to see the glass as half full on Tuesday, following his team's 3-0 loss to Brazil in a friendly match in Abu Dhabi.
South Korea suffered their most lopsided loss of the year and failed to score for the third straight match. But Son, who had a couple of decent looks at the net, said there was much to be learned from the rare meeting against one of the world's very best.
"We should think of this as, 'We learned a lot from Brazil,' and not, 'We lost to Brazil,'" Son said after the match against world No. 3 at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium. "This is a team that could win any tournament they play. And don't forget that we had our share of opportunities."
Son, an attacking ace for Tottenham Hotspur, said South Korea tried to stick it to Brazil rather than sit back and play passively.
"We talked a lot about how we wanted to go out there and attack," Son said. "We even made a few steals in their zone. I think we executed much of what we'd planned to."
Starting centerback Kim Min-jae acknowledged he did learn a lot after facing Brazil for the first time.
Kim, who plays his club football with Beijing Sinobo Guoan in the Chinese Super League, said he has played against some Brazilian players there, but Brazilians on their national team, most of whom are based in top European leagues, were "on a higher level."
"This was a far different team than anyone else I've played so far," Kim said. "Brazilian attackers didn't even attempt to make plays that they felt were risky, and it seemed like they knew how to toy with me."
Kim, a 23-year-old defensive standout with a high upside, held his own on the back line while making some sharp passes to help set up teammates.
"We could have lost this match without even realizing what hit us," he said. "I think we battled hard until the end."
