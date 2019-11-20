(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 20)
Line-Yahoo Japan marriage
New entity to compete with global AI giants
A joint venture involving Japanese messaging app Line Corp. and internet portal Yahoo Japan Corp. is designed to create a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company that can compete with global IT giants. The deal is drawing keen attention as it was agreed to between South Korea's largest internet portal Naver Corp. and Japanese telecom giant SoftBank Group Corp. Naver holds a 73-percent stake in Line, while SoftBank owns 45 percent of Z Holdings Corp. that operates Yahoo Japan.
Line and SoftBank said in a joint statement Monday that they agreed to set up the 50-50 joint venture called Z Holdings. The two are set to sign a formal contract next month. The venture is likely to be completed by October 2020 as it requires approval from Japan's fair trade agency.
The planned marriage between the messaging app provider and the internet portal service is seen as a survival strategy. Line has a membership of about 80 million in Japan, while Yahoo Japan boasts of 50 million users, and so the number of users could rise to 130 million. It is likely to increase further as Line has also maintained a dominant position in Thailand and Taiwan, where it has 45 million and 21 million users, respectively.
No doubt the joint venture will create synergy by emerging as Japan's largest internet platform providing diverse services such as chats, searches, mobile payments and e-commerce. More notably, the firm can expand into Asia and the world. The union is expected to open a new chapter for the company to compete with global IT juggernauts such as Google, Apple, Amazon and Facebook by developing AI technology. It could also provide an opportunity for the joint venture to check the rapid growth of Chinese rivals, including Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu.
That is why Naver said in a press release, "We expect the deal to create synergy and boost future growth, making Z Holdings a new tech company based on AI that can compete against global platform operators." Yet, the corporate marriage will not automatically guarantee a success. Line and Yahoo Japan should map out a win-win strategy to maximize the synergy and survive the ever-fiercer competition. They need to work more closely to complete the deal and agree on how to operate the new entity. Most of all, they must focus on innovation to provide better services to users.
The joint venture, if all goes smoothly, will serve as a new model for business cooperation between Korea and Japan. The two countries have more to gain than to lose by upgrading their bilateral partnership. We hope the Line-Japan Yahoo deal will act as a catalyst for Seoul and Tokyo to find a solution to their ongoing trade and diplomatic disputes over wartime forced labor and other historical issues.
