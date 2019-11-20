S. Korean exports to Hong Kong dip 32.9 pct this year
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean exports to Hong Kong have tumbled nearly 33 percent this year amid escalating anti-government protests there, a report showed Wednesday.
Seoul's overseas shipments to the territory plunged 32.9 percent on-year to US$26.85 billion in the first 10 months of the year, according to the report by the Korea International Trade Association.
The tumble was attributed to a sharp drop in shipments of semiconductors that account for more than 70 percent of South Korean exports to the Chinese city.
The drop is much larger than a 10.4 percent decline in South Korea's overall exports during the 10-month period.
Exports of South Korean products to Hong Kong have been shrinking at a double-digit rate since November last year.
Given the current trend, Seoul's full-year exports to Hong Kong are expected to post a contraction for the first time in five years and the steepest decline since 1976.
Hong Kong is Seoul's fourth-largest export destination after China, the United States and Vietnam. South Korean exports to Hong Kong came to $46 billion last year.
Hong Kong also serves as a key trade route for South Korea's exports to China. Nearly 83 percent of Hong Kong's imports from South Korea were reexported to China last year.
Hong Kongers have been protesting against a new extradition bill allowing the transfer of criminal suspects to mainland China since late March, with protests turning violent recently.
Experts said political unrest in Hong Kong is expected to further hurt South Korea's exports, already hit by plunging chip prices, the fallout from a trade war between the United States and China, and Japan's export controls on Seoul.
(END)