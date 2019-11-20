2 S. Koreans seized by Houthi rebels released
08:24 November 20, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- Two South Koreans who were seized by Houthi rebels in Yemen have been released, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.
Early this week, Houthi rebels seized three boats carrying two South Koreans and 14 others in the Red Sea, claiming the vessels violated their territorial waters.
The Koreans were both released early Wednesday morning (Seoul time), and they are safe and in good condition, a ministry official said.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)