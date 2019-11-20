Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #South Koreans #Red Sea seizure #Houthi rebels

2 S. Koreans seized by Houthi rebels released

08:24 November 20, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- Two South Koreans who were seized by Houthi rebels in Yemen have been released, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.

Early this week, Houthi rebels seized three boats carrying two South Koreans and 14 others in the Red Sea, claiming the vessels violated their territorial waters.

The Koreans were both released early Wednesday morning (Seoul time), and they are safe and in good condition, a ministry official said.

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK