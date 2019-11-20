Go to Contents
news advisory

Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, Nov. 20

09:09 November 20, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Release of 2 S. Koreans seized by Houthi rebels

-- Railway workers go on strike

-- (Yonhap Feature) Native language classes cultivate bilingualism among multicultural students

Economy & Finance

-- Finance minister to hold meeting on promotion of materials, parts and equipment industries

-- Korea's producer prices down for 4th month in Oct.
(END)

