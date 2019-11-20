S. Korean stocks open lower on tech losses
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower on Wednesday, led by losses in technology stocks and other market heavyweights.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 9.4 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,143.84 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Most large caps slid into negative territory, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics falling 0.93 percent.
Global chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.47 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.8 percent, and top steelmaker POSCO declined 1.77 percent.
In contrast, top portal operator Naver gained 1.17 percent, and leading pharmaceutical companies Samsung BioLogics and Celltrion added 0.38 percent and 1.09 percent, respectively.
The local currency was trading at 1,169.3 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.7 won from the previous session's close.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)