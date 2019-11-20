Russia ships 2,100 tons of refined oil to N. Korea in Sept.
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- Russia exported 2,136 tons of refined oil to North Korea in September, a U.N. website showed Wednesday.
The tally is slightly down from 2,612 tons shipped from Russia to the North in the previous month, according to monthly reports submitted to the U.N. committee handling sanctions on the North.
The U.N. began asking member countries to report on the supply, sale or transfer of all refined petroleum products to North Korea in 2017 under a resolution adopted following the North's long-range missile launch.
Resolution 2397 put a ceiling on the annual amount of refined oil that can be exported to North Korea at 500,000 barrels, which is equivalent to some 60,000-65,000 tons.
