Lotte Shopping fined 41.1 bln won over unfair business practices
SEJONG, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Wednesday it has fined retail giant Lotte Shopping Co. 41.1 billion won (US$35 million) for passing on sales promotional expenses to five pork suppliers.
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said Lotte Mart, the hypermarket chain operated by Lotte Shopping, made its pork suppliers pay a combined 6.1 billion won -- which was not included in written agreements on sales promotional expenses -- during sales promotional events between July 2012 and September 2015.
Under the law, no large franchise and retail business operator can impose sales promotional expenses on a supplier unless the burden of expenses incurred in a sales promotional event is agreed upon with the supplier in advance.
Lotte Mart is also accused of forcing the pork suppliers to shoulder 4.9 billion won in labor costs for 2,782 employees of the pork suppliers who actually worked at Lotte Mart outlets between June 2012 and November 2015.
Lotte Shopping said it will file a suit with the Seoul Administrative Court to make its case, claiming the FTC's decision was based on a misunderstanding of the retail industry.
