SK Energy to produce solar power at truck service stations

14:45 November 20, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- SK Energy Co., South Korea's leading refiner under SK Innovation Co., said Wednesday its solar power facilities will begin commercial operation in the upcoming months as the company further expands its presence in environment-friendly energy market.

SK Energy said its truck service station in Changwon, 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul, will produce electricity from solar panels on parking lots by the end of this year. The facility will have an annual capacity of 1.4 gigawatts of electricity, according to the company.

SK Energy has been installing solar panels at its gas stations and service stops since July under a memorandum of understanding with the Korea Energy Agency to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

SK Energy said it plans to expand such solar power facilities nationwide using its infrastructure.

This photo provided by SK Energy Co. on Nov. 20, 2019, shows solar power facilities at the company's truck service station in Changwon, 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

