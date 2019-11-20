(LEAD) Seoul stocks drop 1.3 pct over fresh worries about U.S.-China trade deal
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks dropped more than 1 percent on Wednesday amid fresh worries about a U.S.-China trade deal, following the passage of legislation in the U.S. Senate in support of Hong Kong protests. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 27.92 points, or 1.3 percent, to 2,125.32. Trading volume was moderate at 573 million shares worth 5.5 trillion won (US$4.7 billion), with losers far outnumbering winners 717 to 134.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the legislation that centers on protecting human rights in Hong Kong as the Chinese government's crackdown on a pro-democracy protest movement. In response, China lodged a stern protest against the U.S. embassy in Beijing on Wednesday.
"The U.S. senate passed Hong Kong human rights legislation, which brought concerns that U.S.-China relations could worsen," Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities, said.
Foreigners and institutional investors offloaded a net 334.2 billion won and 99.2 billion won, respectively, while individuals scooped up a net 361 billion won.
Most large-cap shares were bearish.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 2.8 percent to close at 52,000 won and SK hynix, the world's No. 2 memory chip maker, finished 3.05 percent lower at 82,700 won.
No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor was down 0.4 percent to reach 124,500 won. No. 1 chemical firm LG Chem shed 2.52 percent to 309,500 won, and leading steelmaker POSCO went down 1.33 percent to 222,500 won.
In contrast, pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics was up 0.13 percent to end at 389,500 won and another bio firm Celltrion added 0.54 percent to 184,500 won.
The South Korean won closed at 1,170.1 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.5 won from Tuesday's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys fell 3.5 basis points to 1.450 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond dropped 4.5 basis points to 1.519 percent.
