Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to clarify vision for closer ties with ASEAN in Busan summit
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to adopt a monumental statement on its future relations with Southeast Asian countries during an upcoming group summit in Busan, Cheong Wa Dae announced Wednesday.
The Republic of Korea-ASEAN joint vision statement will serve as a framework for bilateral cooperation going forward, according to Joo Hyung-chul, an adviser to President Moon Jae-in for economic affairs.
----------------
Foreign ministry, police to discuss beefing up security with foreign diplomats
SEOUL -- The foreign ministry and the National Policy Agency (NPA) will hold a meeting this week with officials from foreign diplomatic missions here to discuss ways to beef up security in and around their compounds, the ministry said Wednesday.
The meeting, slated for Friday, aims to put together measures to better protect foreign diplomats and missions after a group of progressive college students broke into the residence of U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris in central Seoul last month.
----------------
(News Focus) Political parties under pressure for generational change in runup to elections
SEOUL -- South Korean political parties face mounting pressure to give younger, reform-minded candidates a chance to run in next year's parliamentary elections as public disappointment with the political establishment is growing, analysts say.
A political firestorm was ignited by an abrupt announcement by Im Jong-seok, former presidential chief of staff, to retreat from mainstream politics Sunday. Im hinted he will not run in the April 15 elections.
----------------
32 pct of S. Korea's ultrafine dust comes from China: study
SEOUL -- Around 32 percent of ultrafine dust in South Korea can be attributed to China, a piece of joint research by South Korea, China and Japan showed Wednesday, as fine dust pollution continues to be a regional environmental headache.
"The self-contributions in China, South Korea and Japan are 91.0 percent, 51.2 percent, and 55.4 percent, respectively. ... China's contribution to (ultrafine dust in) major cities in Korea is 32.1 percent, and that to major cities in Japan is 24.6 percent," a summary of the joint study posted on the website of South Korea's National Institute of Environmental Research said.
----------------
Thai-born professor becomes 200,000th naturalized citizen of South Korea
SEOUL -- A Thai-born professor has became the 200,000th naturalized citizen of South Korea, the Ministry of Justice said Wednesday.
The ministry held a ceremony to award citizenship certificates to the 15 people who obtained South Korean nationality most recently.
----------------
(Yonhap Feature) Native-language classes connect multicultural students to their heritage
SEOUL -- Whenever she visits her hometown of Ulaanbaatar on the vast Mongolian steppe, Seoul-resident Jadambaa Nasanjargal makes a point of returning with children's books written in her native language. At home, she reads the traditional folktales to her daughter, translating into Korean as necessary, to introduce her 7-year-old to the language and culture of her homeland 2,000 kilometers away.
But for all her efforts to raise her daughter to be bilingual, Nasanjargal has found, like countless parents before her, that teaching one's own child is easier said than done.
(END)