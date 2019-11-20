Regulator clears final hurdle for Kakao to become top shareholder of internet bank
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- The financial regulator on Wednesday approved a plan by Korea Investment Holdings Co., a major shareholder of an internet-only bank, Kakao Bank, to sell its 29-percent stake in the bank to one of its affiliates.
The approval, by the Financial Services Commission, cleared a final hurdle for Kakao Corp., the operator of South Korea's leading messenger app Kakao Talk, to become the biggest shareholder of Kakao Bank, analysts said.
Kakao owned a 10-percent voting share of Kakao Bank, the country's second internet-only bank that began operations in 2017, while Korea Investment Holdings held a 50-percent stake in the bank.
In September last year, the National Assembly passed a bill that allows a non-financial firm to boost its stake in an internet-only bank beyond the 10-percent ownership ceiling.
The ceiling was intended to prevent big business conglomerates from exploiting a bank as a private vault. However, critics said it discouraged technology firms from making inroads into the financial sector.
Since then, Kakao has sought to raise its stake in Kakao Bank.
In July, Kakao decided to acquire 41.6 million shares from Korea Investment Holdings to increase its stake in Kakao Bank to 34 percent.
If all transactions are completed, Kakao will own a 34-percent stake in the bank, while the affiliate of Korea Investment Holdings will have a 29-percent stake.
Kakao has quickly gained popularity among local mobile-savvy customers, but the bank has yet to diversify its products by increasing its capital base, according to analysts.
