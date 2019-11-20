(LEAD) South Korean opposition leader fasts to protest Moon policies
(ATTN: ADDS more info in paras 4-7)
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- The leader of South Korea's biggest opposition party began a hunger strike Wednesday to fend off what he called a "critical national crisis" that President Moon Jae-in is bringing to national security and democracy.
Hwang Kyo-ahn, chief of the conservative Liberty Korea Party, said he will continue to fast until Moon cancels his decision not to renew a military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan, and withdraws two controversial bills, now on parliamentary fast track, for electoral reforms and a new anti-corruption investigative body.
"In order to prevent a critical national crisis, I am going with the people at this moment and starting an indefinite hunger strike. I am ready to fight to the death," a short-haired Hwang said at a press conference in a square in front of the presidential complex of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul.
Soon after learning of the hunger strike, Moon sent his senior secretary for political affairs, Kang Gi-jung, to persuade Hwang to stop fasting.
"I think this (hunger strike) is not the right direction," Kang told Hwang.
Regarding the looming termination of GSOMIA, the military pact with Japan, Kang called for political circles to stand united, stressing it is not a partisan issue, but a matter of national interests.
On other remaining issues, Kang voiced hope that more dialogue for cooperation with political parties will gain traction.
Hwang shaved his head in September along with a number of party members in protest of Moon's appointment of a scandal-ridden key ally as justice minister.
Hwang's renewed hardball drew criticism from all political parties, with the exception of the LKP.
"Chairman Hwang's fasting is nothing more than the impatience of a political novice," Lee Jae-joung, spokesperson of the ruling Democratic Party. "It not only has no cause but is a public harm."
Hwang, a former prime minister, entered politics in 2017 after President Park Geun-hye was ousted.
Other opposition parties criticized him for further heightening tensions at a time when the parties are bracing for negotiations over a couple of bills pushed by the ruling bloc to establish a new agency to investigate corruption involving high-ranking officials and to revise parliamentary electoral rules to increase proportional representatives in favor of smaller parties.
Observers say Hwang's abrupt action appears intended to distract attention from growing calls from his own ranks for internal reforms, including the resignation of him and other party leaders.
(END)