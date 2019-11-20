Pakistani PM positive about exhibiting 'Fasting Buddha' statue in Korea: Jogye order official
23:54 November 20, 2019
ISLAMABAD, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan reacted positively to the query from a South Korean Buddhist leader to display the "Fasting Buddha" statue, a key Gandhara art piece, in South Korea, an official of the Jogye Order said Wednesday.
Ven. Wonhaeng, the 36th President of Jogye Order, South Korea's largest Buddhist sect, paid a courtesy call on the prime minster during his trip to Pakistan, according to the official.
The statue is currently at Lahore Museum in Pakistan.
(END)
Keyword