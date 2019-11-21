(LEAD) Biegun believes N.K. can still make choice to denuclearize
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with Biegun's remarks; CHANGES headline)
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun said Wednesday that he has not seen concrete evidence that North Korea plans to dismantle its nuclear weapons program but believes Pyongyang can still make that choice.
Biegun made the remark in a written statement submitted to the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee for his confirmation hearing on his nomination as deputy secretary of state.
"While we have not seen concrete evidence that North Korea has made the choice to denuclearize, we still believe that Pyongyang can make this choice," the nominee said.
He added in his oral testimony that U.S. President Donald Trump "remains of the view" that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "can make this decision to move forward."
Denuclearization negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled since a second summit between Trump and Kim in February ended without a deal.
The two sides remain apart on how much the North should denuclearize in order to receive sanctions relief and other concessions from the U.S.
Biegun, who has led working-level negotiations with Pyongyang, said he plans to continue in his current role if confirmed, and that it would send an important message to the North Koreans about the priority Trump places on the negotiations.
He emphasized that the "window is still open" for a diplomatic solution to the North Korean problem, but added that the North Koreans "need to seize the moment."
On the last round of working-level talks held in Stockholm, Sweden, in October, Biegun said they were "constructive," even though Pyongyang chose to characterize them as a failure.
He said the North Korean team needed to be empowered with a negotiator who has the leader's confidence, and singled out First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui as his ideal counterpart.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)