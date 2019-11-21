Korean-language dailies

-- Today 3 workers did not make it home (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- I'm not devoted son, just citizen helping weak (Kookmin Daily)

-- GSOMIA infuriates U.S., expiry to have adverse impact on Seoul-Washington defense treaty (Donga llbo)

-- U.S. calls for increase in Seoul's payment for USFK (Seoul Shinmun)

-- ASEAN holding infinite growth potential (Segye Times)

-- U.S. mulling withdrawing 1 brigade of USFK (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Bill guaranteeing minimum profit of franchise stores proposed at parliament (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'Trump's idea of ally is like that of mob, Washington's demand for sixfold increase in Seoul's payment absurd' (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea firms build new factories in ASEAN (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Warning over money charged on retailers' online payment platforms (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Listed firms expand dividends despite halved profits (Korea Economic Daily)

