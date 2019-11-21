Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 21.
Korean-language dailies
-- Today 3 workers did not make it home (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- I'm not devoted son, just citizen helping weak (Kookmin Daily)
-- GSOMIA infuriates U.S., expiry to have adverse impact on Seoul-Washington defense treaty (Donga llbo)
-- U.S. calls for increase in Seoul's payment for USFK (Seoul Shinmun)
-- ASEAN holding infinite growth potential (Segye Times)
-- U.S. mulling withdrawing 1 brigade of USFK (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Bill guaranteeing minimum profit of franchise stores proposed at parliament (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Trump's idea of ally is like that of mob, Washington's demand for sixfold increase in Seoul's payment absurd' (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea firms build new factories in ASEAN (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Warning over money charged on retailers' online payment platforms (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Listed firms expand dividends despite halved profits (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Rail strike is not too disruptive (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea-Japan trade spat deepens (Korea Herald)
-- Lawmakers head for Washington on defense cost issue (Korea Times)
