-- We're discussing GSOMIA with Japan even at this moment: Cheong Wa Dae (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- GSOMIA faces deadline today, U.S.-Korea relationship in unpredictable future (Kookmin Daily)

-- After everything, GSOMIA leaning toward termination (Donga llbo)

-- S. Korea, Japan to determine fate of GSOMIA today (Seoul Shinmun)

-- GSOMIA's fate to be decided, Cheong Wa Dae says it will continue close consultations (Segye Times)

-- Supreme Court reverses lower courts' documentary broadcasting ban ruling (Chosun Ilbo)

-- On the day N. Korean fishermen were deported, Moon sent invitation to Kim Jong-un (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Period only left for GSMOIA (Hankyoreh)

-- Cheong Wa Dae to negotiate GSOMIA till last moment, prepare for various situations (Hankook Ilbo)

-- FM Kang says GSOMIA will end unless Japan changes (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Listen to voices of all workers, not only labor unions (Korea Economic Daily)

