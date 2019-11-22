(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Nov. 22)

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper refused to prognosticate or speculate when asked Tuesday whether the U.S. would consider reducing the number of its troops in Korea, in the absence of a mutually acceptable deal. Considering that four days earlier, he had reaffirmed the U.S. position that U.S. forces in Korea would be maintained at their current scale, his ambiguous answer can be interpreted to mean that Washington may use the U.S. troops in Korea as a bargaining chip in the defense cost-sharing talks. Esper also said Korea is "a wealthy country that can and should contribute more."