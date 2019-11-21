(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 21)

What is clear is that this kind of show won't impress critics and political opponents. They won't agree that Moon is good at communication. To some, he is an evil-minded leader who is ruining the country. Indeed, the sharpening ideological division and the routinized all-or-nothing political fights will haunt Moon for the remainder of his term. Sadly, however, the liberal President doesn't seem to realize that he is the one who should assume the biggest responsibility for the political situation, and also holds the key to restoring partnership with the conservatives. Hours after the show, main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn began an indefinite hunger strike near Cheong Wa Dae to protest what the party claimed was Moon's "total policy failures" in politics, the economy, national security and diplomacy.