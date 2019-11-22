(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 22)

Some pundits speculate that Hwang is staging a hunger strike in the face of his leadership crisis in the LKP. He is under mounting pressure to step down because of his poor performance to lead the party. He drew criticism for making an aborted bid to recruit a retired army general, who allegedly abused his soldiers, as a potential candidate for the next election. He is also blamed for forming an election planning taskforce dominated by his faction supporting the ousted President Park Geun-hye. It would be wrong if Hwang uses his hunger strike to get out of his own political crisis.

