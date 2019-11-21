Go to Contents
S. Korea's exports down 9.6 pct in first 20 days of November

09:11 November 21, 2019

SEJONG, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 9.6 percent in the first 20 days of November mainly due to decreased shipments of semiconductors and ships, customs data showed Thursday.

The country's exports stood at US$28.2 billion in the November 1-20 period, compared with $31.2 billion in the same period last year, according to the Korea Customs Service.

By product, exports of semiconductors and ships fell 23.6 percent and 65.3 percent, respectively. Outbound shipments of passenger cars and household appliances rose 7.1 percent and 8.7 percent, respectively, according to the data.

South Korea imported goods worth $27.6 billion in the 20-day period, down 11.2 percent from a year earlier.

This undated file photo shows containers carrying export goods in the southern city of Busan, South Korea's largest seaport. (Yonhap)

