Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks #open

S. Korean stocks open lower on trade woes

09:27 November 21, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Thursday on rising skepticism about the possibilities of a trade deal between the United States and China within this year.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 3.79 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,121.53 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The market sentiment was muted following Wall Street's overnight losses as investors worried Washington and Beijing may not reach a trade deal soon.

Tech stocks were in negative territory. Top market cap Samsung Electronics slid 0.77 percent, and chip giant SK hynix shed 1.45 percent.

Leading automaker Hyundai Motor retreated 0.4 percent, and LG Chem, the nation's largest chemical firm, inched down 0.16 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,173.4 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.3 won from Wednesday's close.

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK