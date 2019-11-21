S. Korean stocks open lower on trade woes
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Thursday on rising skepticism about the possibilities of a trade deal between the United States and China within this year.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 3.79 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,121.53 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The market sentiment was muted following Wall Street's overnight losses as investors worried Washington and Beijing may not reach a trade deal soon.
Tech stocks were in negative territory. Top market cap Samsung Electronics slid 0.77 percent, and chip giant SK hynix shed 1.45 percent.
Leading automaker Hyundai Motor retreated 0.4 percent, and LG Chem, the nation's largest chemical firm, inched down 0.16 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,173.4 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.3 won from Wednesday's close.
