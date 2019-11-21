Train services reduced on 2nd day of strike
DAEJEON, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- Train services in Seoul and the wider metropolitan area were reduced Thursday as unionized workers continued to strike for a second day demanding improved working conditions.
Only 82 percent of the subway and train services running in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province run by Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL) were forecast to be in operation due to the strike with no-set deadline, according to the railway operator.
The affected lines are Seoul subway lines No. 1, 3 and 4, the Gyeongui-Jungang Line and the Bundang Line.
KORAIL said it plans to maintain the operation rate at a minimum of 84.2 percent during commuting hours by mobilizing additional trains but also suggested using alternative services like buses.
Other train services were also expected to run on reduced timetables Thursday.
The KTX bullet train was forecast to run at 68.9 percent of the usual level, while the Saemaeul and Mugunghwa passenger trains were expected to operate at 58.3 percent and 62.5 percent, respectively, according to KORAIL.
The labor group representing railroad workers demands KORAIL hire 4,000 more railway workers to adopt a four-team, two-shift system next year. It also called for a 4 percent pay raise and better working conditions.
The unionized workers began the strike Wednesday as they failed to reach an agreement with the railway operator before the strike deadline.
