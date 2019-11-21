Prosecution again summons ex-minister on family allegations
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state prosecutors on Thursday summoned former Justice Minister Cho Kuk for a second time to question him in relation to his family's alleged wrongdoings.
The questioning, taking place at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office, comes a week after Cho attended the first questioning on allegations he may have been involved in some of the charges raised against his wife, Chung Kyung-sim.
Chung, a university professor, was indicted on 15 counts related to a dubious private equity fund investment (PEF) and her daughter's college admission.
Cho refused to answer during last week's questioning, claiming, "It is pitiful and unnecessary to answer and explain everything," according to a statement issued by his lawyers.
The 54-year-old said he feels "miserable" about being investigated and claimed that the charges raised against him are "far from the truth."
"If prosecutors decide to indict me, I will let the truth be revealed in court," he added.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)