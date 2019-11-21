Koreans' overseas card spending rises 1.4 pct in Q3
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- Overseas card spending by South Koreans rose in the third quarter, despite a decline in the number of outbound tourists, central bank data showed Thursday.
In the July-September period, South Korean people spent US$4.74 billion using cards abroad, up 1.4 percent from three months earlier, according to the data by the Bank of Korea (BOK).
On an annual basis, third-quarter spending also gained 1.9 percent, according to the BOK.
Overseas card spending includes purchases made with debit and direct payment cards, in addition to credit cards.
The number of South Korean departures fell by about 20,000 people on-quarter to 7.12 million in the third quarter, the BOK said.
The amount spent with credit cards in foreign countries rose 0.8 percent on-quarter to $3.45 billion in the third quarter, the BOK said.
