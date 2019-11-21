Late Korean Air chairman wins Van Fleet Award
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co.'s late Chairman Cho Yang-ho was awarded the 2019 Van Fleet Award for his contribution to strengthening ties between South Korea and the United States.
The Korea Society, a nonprofit organization built to promote Korea-U.S. relations, has annually given the Van Fleet Award since 1995 to individuals and organizations who helped strengthen the bilateral ties.
The late Cho purchased 27 aircraft from Boeing in 1998 amid the Asian financial crisis, led the formation of the SkyTeam alliance with Delta Air Lines, Air France and Aeromexico, and launched a trans-Pacific joint venture with Delta in 2018.
In April, Cho died from a lung disease in the U.S.
He was the eldest son of Cho Choong-hoon, the founder of Hanjin Group. He also served as chairman of Hanjin Group, the country's 14th-biggest conglomerate by assets. The group has Korean Air, budget carrier Jin Air Co. and several other companies under its wing, with holding company Hanjin KAL atop the ownership structure.
His only son, Won-tae, current chairman of Korean Air and Hanjin Group, received the award on behalf of his late father in New York.
