Seoul stocks extend losses late Thursday morning

11:31 November 21, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded sharply lower late Thursday morning as renewed worries about a U.S.-China trade deal dampened market sentiment, led by a foreign sell-off.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) tumbled 32.94 points, or 1.55 percent, to reach 2,092.38 as of 11:20 a.m.

The index started lower and extended losses following Wall Street's overnight losses as investors worried Washington and Beijing may not reach a trade deal soon.

Foreigners dumped local stocks to weigh down the overall market.

Tech shares were among the biggest losers. Market kingpin Samsung Electronics sank 2.31 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 2.54 percent.

Bio shares traded bearish. Samsung BioLogics, Samsung's health care unit, retreated 2.75 percent, and major pharmaceutical firm Celltrion dipped 2.98 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,176.2 won against the U.S. dollar, down 6.1 won from Wednesday's close.

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

