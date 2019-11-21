S. Korea sends back dead body presumed to be N. Korean citizen
11:55 November 21, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea sent back a dead body presumed to be a North Korean citizen to the North on Thursday after it was found in waters off the country's west coast earlier this month, the unification ministry said.
The body was delivered to the North through the truce village of Panmunjom at around 11:10 a.m., according to the ministry that handles inter-Korean affairs.
The body was found in waters off the country's west coast on Nov. 1, the ministry said, without providing further details, such as its identity and the cause of death.
