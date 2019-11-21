Seoul still open to all options to resolve trade tussle with Japan
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is considering all viable options to resolve the prolonged trade dispute with Japan, including bilateral talks and the establishment of a special panel at the World Trade Organization (WTO), a high-ranking official said Thursday.
Seoul and Tokyo held their second round of bilateral talks in Geneva this week to narrow their differences over the latter's export curbs but failed to do so.
South Korea filed a complaint with the WTO over Japan's export restrictions of key industrial materials. Japan, however, claims that its measures came in response to South Korea's alleged lax trade control of strategic goods.
But the Seoul government views the measure as an economic retaliation against the country's Supreme Court ruling that ordered compensation for Koreans forced into labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
"We could not narrow the differences (from the second round of talks at the WTO," South Korean chief negotiator Chung Hae-kwan told reporters after arriving at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, from his trip to Geneva.
"We are reviewing all possibilities, including requesting the establishment of the panel," Chung said.
Under the organization's rules, the WTO Dispute Settlement Body can open up a panel to look further into the case, when the two fail to reach an agreement.
