(LEAD) Seoul stocks hit 1-month low, Korean won sinks over renewed trade woes
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks dropped more than 1 percent Thursday amid fresh worries about a further delay in a U.S.-China trade deal. The Korean won sharply fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) plunged 28.72 points, or 1.35 percent, to finish at 2,096.6, the lowest level since Oct. 2, extending its decline to a fourth session. Trading volume was heavy at 571.79 million shares worth 5.4 trillion won (US$5 billion), with losers overwhelming winners 748 to 125.
Risk-off sentiment persisted on concerns that the United States and China may fail to reach a trade deal before new and more damaging tariffs on Chinese imports take effect Dec. 15.
The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed two bills to back protesters in Hong Kong, spooking investors over the possible blow to the ongoing trade talks.
"The local stock market fell on rising possibilities that the Phase 1 trade deal between the U.S. and China may not be reached within this year," Choi Yoo-june, an analyst at Shinhan Investment, said. "The KOSPI fell below 2,100 points as its earlier gains reflected hopes for a trade deal sometime soon."
Foreigners remained net sellers for the 11th consecutive day, dumping a net 570.8 billion won. Institutional and retail investors scooped up a net 264.3 billion won and 253.3 billion won, respectively.
Tech and bio shares took the heaviest losses.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 1.92 percent to 51,000 won, and SK hynix, the world's No. 2 memory chip maker, skidded 2.18 percent to 80,900 won.
Samsung BioLogics, Samsung's health care unit, retreated 2.13 percent to 391,000 won, and major pharmaceutical firm Celltrion dipped 4.07 percent to 177,000 won.
The South Korean won closed at 1,178.1 won against the U.S. dollar, down 8 won from Wednesday's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys added 1.2 basis points to 1.462 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond gained 1.3 basis points to 1.532 percent.
