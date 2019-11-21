S. Korean police seek arrest of Indonesian man for alleged sexual crime
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean police sought an arrest warrant Thursday for an Indonesian man on charges of attempting to rape a woman at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul.
The 23-year-old suspect was detained late Wednesday by airport police after he allegedly assaulted a duty-free shop worker in a women's restroom.
He was hiding in a restroom stall when the woman came in alone, according to police. He was caught just outside the restroom by a cleaner who rushed to the scene on hearing her scream. The man was drunk at the time, police said.
He entered the country four months ago to get a job. He came from the southeastern city of Busan and was about to leave for Indonesia. Police banned him from leaving the country.
