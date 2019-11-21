Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #sexual crime #Incheon International Airport

S. Korean police seek arrest of Indonesian man for alleged sexual crime

16:46 November 21, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean police sought an arrest warrant Thursday for an Indonesian man on charges of attempting to rape a woman at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul.

The 23-year-old suspect was detained late Wednesday by airport police after he allegedly assaulted a duty-free shop worker in a women's restroom.

He was hiding in a restroom stall when the woman came in alone, according to police. He was caught just outside the restroom by a cleaner who rushed to the scene on hearing her scream. The man was drunk at the time, police said.

He entered the country four months ago to get a job. He came from the southeastern city of Busan and was about to leave for Indonesia. Police banned him from leaving the country.

This computer-generated image from Yonhap News TV depicts security staff standing guard at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK