S. Korea takes part in U.S.-led multilateral naval exercise
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea participated in a U.S.-led naval exercise along with Australia and Canada in waters off the coast of Guam, the U.S. Navy has said.
Japan, which took part in a similar exercise in May, did not attend the multilateral drills this time amid tensions with Seoul over their intelligence sharing pact, named the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), which is set to expire at midnight Friday.
According to the U.S. 7th Fleet command, maritime forces from the U.S., South Korea, Australia and Canada staged the Pacific Vanguard exercise from Wednesday, bringing together more than 1,500 sailors from the four nations "to sharpen skills and strengthen practical cooperation at sea."
The exercise will continue until around Nov. 28, according to officials.
When carrying out the inaugural exercise in waters off the Pacific island of Guam and the Marianas Island Range Complex in May, the U.S. called on its two Asian allies to take part in the joint exercise. It was the first time South Korea and Japan had taken part in joint drills since their military ties soured in December last year over a military radar row.
It is not immediately clear if the U.S. also made the same suggestion to the Japanese side this time.
According to the U.S. 7th Fleet, the combined exercise focuses on practicing "a wide range of naval competencies including combined maneuvers, live-fire exercises, defensive counter-air operations, anti-submarine warfare, and replenishment at sea."
The South Korean Navy sent its 4,400-ton destroyer, Choi Young, the command said, adding that the U.S. deployed its guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville, a fleet replenishment oiler and a submarine.
Australia also sent a destroyer, frigates and a submarine, while Canada dispatched a frigate.
"Building on the success of the previous exercise, Pacific Vanguard continues to serve as an opportunity for like-minded maritime nations to come together based on their shared values and common interests," said 7th Fleet commander Vice Adm. Bill Merz.
"Our forces will use the next few days to exercise and improve our multilateral ability to adapt to ever changing regional challenges," the commander added.
