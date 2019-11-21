OECD cuts growth outlook for S. Korea to 2 percent
By Kim Kwang-tae
SEJONG, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on Thursday slashed its growth outlook for South Korea's economy this year to 2 percent amid a slowdown in global trade.
The OECD's outlook represented a drop from its previous forecast of 2.1 percent in September. It said the South Korean economy would grow 2.3 percent in 2020, unchanged from its previous forecast.
"Economic growth will remain subdued, as the global slowdown and trade tensions hold back exports, while high uncertainty weighs on investment," the OECD said in its report.
The OECD said a gradual recovery in global demand for semiconductors and expansionary fiscal policy will support the economy.
Semiconductors account for nearly one-fifth of exports from South Korea, home to Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest memory chipmaker, and its smaller rival SK hynix Inc. South Korea accounted for more than 60 percent of the global memory market in 2018.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)