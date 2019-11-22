Yonhap news advisory for Friday, Nov. 22
09:36 November 22, 2019
General
-- GSOMIA set to expire
-- Third day of strike by railway workers
-- Gov't to announce measures to protect rights of marriage immigrants
Economy & Finance
-- Follow-up stories on trade row with Japan
-- SK Biopharmaceuticals wins FDA approval for anti-epileptic drug
