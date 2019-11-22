S. Korean stocks open flat amid renewed U.S.-China trade woes
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened nearly flat on Friday as investors remained concerned over a delay in a trade deal between the United States and China.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged down 0.57 point, or 0.03 percent, to 2,096.03 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Top online portal operator Naver fell 1.76 percent, and leading mobile messenger operator Kakao lost 0.65 percent.
No. 1 steelmaker POSCO decreased 0.23 percent, and Korea Zinc surrendered 1.08 percent.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics remained unchanged, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix rose 1.24 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,177.40 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.70 won from the previous session.
