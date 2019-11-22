First military pact between S. Korea, Japan pulled from brink of expiry
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- The military information-sharing pact between South Korea and Japan, which the Seoul government announced on Friday it would extend temporarily, was the first military agreement between the two sides since Korea was liberated from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.
The agreement, named the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), was signed on November 23, 2016, between then-South Korean Defense Minister Han Min-koo and then-Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Yasumasa Nagamine in Seoul, effective immediately.
The pact was aimed mainly at better countering nuclear and missile threats from North Korea.
South Korea first launched negotiations on signing an intelligence-sharing deal with Japan in 2012 under the conservative Lee Myung-bak government, but the deal was aborted at the last moment due to strong public opposition to signing such a deal with the former colonial master.
Four years later, the conservative administration led by then-President Park Geun-hye again pushed for the pact in the face of growing threats from North Korea. Pyongyang carried out underground detonation tests twice, and test-fired rockets and missiles more than a dozen times that year, including mid-range Rodong ballistic missiles, intermediate-range Musudan ballistic missiles and submarine-launched ballistic missiles.
Less than a month after the government declared the resumption of talks on a military pact, South Korea signed GSOMIA with Japan, sparking fierce criticism at home for ignoring public opinions. Some have raised speculation that such hasty moves were due to U.S. pressure.
The deal is supposed to be automatically renewed every year unless either party notifies the other of its intention to terminate the agreement 90 days ahead of the end of a one-year period. So far, the pact had been extended twice.
As the classification of military intelligence differs among each nation, South Korea exchanged military information classified as "level 2" and "level 3" secrets under the pact, equivalent to Japan's "top or special secrets" and "secrets."
The agreement also stipulated that neither country should share the exchanged information with a third country without prior approval in order to protect the provided intelligence.
South Korea mainly provides Japan with human intelligence (HUMINT) collected by North Korean defectors and other sources, as well as wireless communication intelligence detected from near inter-Korean border areas, according to military sources.
Japan, on the other hand, has an edge over Seoul in reconnaissance capabilities, among other areas, as it operates a larger number of various intelligence assets, including military satellites and radar.
Under the agreement, Seoul and Tokyo had exchanged their military secrets 30 times as of August -- once in 2016, 19 times in 2017, twice in 2018 and eight times this year -- according to officials.
In August, however, Seoul announced its decision to terminate the bilateral pact following Tokyo's export restrictions, citing security concerns, which Seoul sees as political retaliation for last year's Korean Supreme Court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate victims of wartime forced labor.
In response to repeated calls from the U.S. and Japan to renew the pact, the South Korean government maintained the stance that any reconsideration would only be possible if Tokyo retracted those export curbs.
As two sides failed to narrow their differences, the three-year-old pact had been set to lapse as planned at midnight Friday.
Just six hours before the expiry, however, the South Korean government announced its decision to suspend the expiry while the two sides hold talks to resolve the issue of the export restrictions.
South Korea has said the agreement was aimed at better countering evolving nuclear and missile threats from North Korea, though the security mechanism had drawn opposition from some neighboring countries, particularly China.
Beijing has claimed that the pact was in line with the U.S. strategy of containing China, and the U.S. has not made a secret of saying that the termination of GSOMIA will only benefit North Korea and China.
South Korea has military information-sharing agreements with 34 countries, including Japan, and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
Japan maintains such intelligence-sharing pacts with around 60 countries.
