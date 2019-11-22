U.S. IAEA envoy says N.K. not showing 'sincere desire' for nuclear talks
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is not demonstrating a "sincere desire" to continue nuclear negotiations with the United States despite Washington's efforts to restart their working-level talks, U.S. Ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Jackie Wolcott has said.
Wolcott made the remarks during an IAEA meeting in Vienna on Thursday, adding the North has "failed to take significant, concrete steps" toward the elimination of its weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.
"Despite our attempts to restart working level negotiations, the DPRK has not demonstrated a sincere desire to continue such negotiations," Wolcott said according to a statement released on the website of the U.S. Mission to International Organizations in Vienna. DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
She also urged "all countries to redouble efforts to fully enforce U.N. sanctions and take action to prevent sanctions evasion."
"Although we stand ready to engage the DPRK in constructive negotiations, there can be no wavering from our collective demand that the DPRK fully comply with its international obligations and commitments," she said.
Nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea remain stalled since the collapse of the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi in February.
The two countries held their last working-level talks in Stockholm in early October, but the meeting ended without much progress with Pyongyang accusing Washington of failing to come up with a new proposal.
North Korea has been ramping up pressure on the U.S. to drop its "hostile policy" against Pyongyang before they discuss the denuclearization of the regime.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)