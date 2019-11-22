U.S. Senate unanimously passes resolution highlighting GSOMIA's importance
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Senate has unanimously passed a resolution reaffirming the importance of an expiring military information-sharing pact between South Korea and Japan, a news report said, in unusually quick passage just one day after its introduction.
Sen. Jim Risch, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, introduced the resolution Wednesday (Washington time), together with three others, calling for South Korea to reconsider the decision to terminate the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA).
The resolution was adopted at a plenary session Thursday, Voice of America reported.
The resolution said, "The suspension of GSOMIA directly harms United States national security at a time when the Government of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea is engaging in an increased level of provocations, including 12 tests of over 20 ballistic missiles this year, including new types of nuclear-capable land and sea-launched ballistic missiles."
After introducing the resolution, Risch called for Seoul to renew the pact.
"The General Security of Military Information Agreement between South Korea and Japan is crucial to our national security and to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. I urge South Korea to continue its participation in this agreement," Risch said in a post on the committee's website Wednesday.
In August, Seoul announced the decision to withdraw from the pact in response to Tokyo's export restrictions seen as political retaliation for last year's Korean Supreme Court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate victims of forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula.
South Korea has said it is willing to reconsider the GSOMIA decision if Japan retracts the export curbs first, but Tokyo has shown no signs of changing tack.
"The United States' alliances with both Japan and South Korea are indispensable to contending with the shared threats from North Korea, China and Russia," Risch said. "These threats are more urgent than ever."
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)