Violators to be barred from bidding for public projects
SEJONG, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Friday that it will tighten guidelines to prevent companies involved in bid rigging from bidding for public projects.
Under the new guidelines, the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) can ask the government to immediately ban companies -- whose cumulative penalty points for rigging bids are more than five over the past five years -- from bidding for public projects.
Previously, companies with cumulative penalty points of more than five were subject to bidding restrictions in case they were found to have been involved in another bid rigging.
Still, the commission said companies with cumulative penalty points from before the implementation of the new guidelines in January will be subject to the previous guidelines.
