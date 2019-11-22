Go to Contents
Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 November 22, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
Nov. 17 -- S. Korea, U.S. decide to postpone upcoming joint air exercises for diplomacy with N.K.

-- Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'

18 -- N.K. says it is not interested in summit talks with U.S. 'that bring nothing to us'

19 -- N.K. says dialogue with U.S. 'impossible' unless Washington drops 'hostile policy'

20 -- N.K. vice FM renews calls for U.S. to drop 'hostile policy'

21 -- N. Korea says leader Kim will not attend upcoming ASEAN summit in South Korea
(END)

