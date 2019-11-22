Key developments on North Korea this week
16:00 November 22, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Nov. 17 -- S. Korea, U.S. decide to postpone upcoming joint air exercises for diplomacy with N.K.
-- Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
18 -- N.K. says it is not interested in summit talks with U.S. 'that bring nothing to us'
19 -- N.K. says dialogue with U.S. 'impossible' unless Washington drops 'hostile policy'
20 -- N.K. vice FM renews calls for U.S. to drop 'hostile policy'
21 -- N. Korea says leader Kim will not attend upcoming ASEAN summit in South Korea
