Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
N. Korean leader watches air show, calls for readiness to fight enemies
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a military air show and called on pilots to be ready to fight "enemies armed to the teeth," state media said Saturday.
The air contest at Wonsan Kalma Airport on the North's east coast was "held by way of letting all the aircraft equipped with maximum armament conduct bombing flight and firing flight under the command of the formation flight by the flight commanding officers," according to the Korean Central News Agency in English.
After watching the show, Kim expressed "great satisfaction" with the flight commanding officers who "fully demonstrated the invincible might" of the leader's "flying corps."
N. Korea's official newspaper urges farmers to prepare for drought next year
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper urged stepped-up preparations Monday to secure a stable water supply against possible droughts next year amid worsening food shortages apparently aggravated by years of harsh weather conditions.
"Farmers should draw up measures to guarantee water supply based on the serious lessons learned from this year's farming," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party, said in an article.
"Securing sufficient water for safe farming is a serious matter that will determine whether to open the door for amble harvests," the paper added.
Senior N.K. diplomat departs for Russia
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, considered leader Kim Jong-un's top strategist in nuclear negotiations with the United States, departed for Russia on Monday, according to the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang.
"On November 18, at Sunan International Airport Ambassador A. Matsegora saw off member of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, First Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK Choe Son Hui who left on a visit to Russia," the embassy said in a post on its official Facebook page.
The exact purpose of Choe's visit remains unknown, but she is expected to hold meetings with Russian officials about how to expedite negotiations with the U.S., Kyodo News reported, citing unidentified diplomatic sources.
N. Korean official says Pyongyang not interested in talks 'that bring nothing'
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is no longer interested in holding another summit with the United States that will "bring nothing," a former chief nuclear envoy of the communist nation said Monday, urging Washington to drop its "hostile policy" against Pyongyang.
Kim Kye-gwan, currently an adviser to the North Korean foreign ministry, made the remarks in a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency, saying that he understood U.S. President Donald Trump's recent tweet on leader Kim Jong-un to be a suggestion for another summit.
On Sunday, Trump urged the North's leader to "act quickly" and reach a deal with him on dismantling the regime's nuclear weapons program, adding, "See you soon!" at the end of his tweet.
N.K. leader inspects fishery stations, bristles at slower construction
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected fishery stations, lashing out at the slower-than-expected construction of a processing plant necessary to supply food to the people, Pyongyang's state media reported Tuesday.
Kim gave "field guidance to the August 25 Fishery Station of the Korean People's Army (KPA) and the newly-built Thongchon Fish-processing Station," according to the Korean Central News Agency.
"The reason that I visited here is to inspect and figure out measures after getting a regrettable report while inspecting the KPA's fishery sector business that the construction of a processing plant at this fishery station has not progressed much," Kim was quoted as saying.
N.K. propaganda outlet reports on new DNA diagnosis method for African swine fever
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has developed a DNA-based African swine fever (ASF) diagnosis method, a state propaganda outlet said Tuesday, raising speculation that the country is still struggling to curb the spread of the deadly animal disease since its first outbreak in May.
"We have developed a method to diagnose African swine fever, a growing global headache, based on a DNA analysis," Meari, one of North Korea's propaganda outlets, said in a rare mention of the disease.
In late May, North Korea reported its first outbreak of the animal disease at a farm near its border with China. Pyongyang has rarely mentioned the disease ever since, much less additional confirmed cases.
N.K. says dialogue with U.S. 'impossible' unless Washington drops 'hostile policy'
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's chief nuclear negotiator said Tuesday that dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington is "impossible" unless the United States makes a "bold decision to drop the hostile policy" against the communist nation.
Kim Myong-gil made the remarks in an interview with the Korean Central News Agency, unveiling that the U.S. recently offered through Sweden to hold a new round of talks in December after October's working-level negotiations in Stockholm.
"As we have already reiterated several times, the DPRK-U.S. dialogue is impossible unless the U.S. makes a bold decision to drop the hostile policy towards the DPRK," Kim was quoted as saying. DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
N.K. vice FM renews calls for U.S. to drop 'hostile policy'
SEOUL/MOSCOW, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- A senior North Korean diplomat on Wednesday renewed calls for Washington to drop its "hostile policy" against Pyongyang, saying denuclearization could be discussed again in future talks only after such a policy is abolished.
First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui made the remarks after meeting senior Russian officials, including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in Moscow. She arrived in the Russian capital for the two countries' inaugural strategic dialogue on bilateral and international issues.
"In my opinion, the discussions related to the nuclear issue might have been taken off the negotiating table for future talks," Choe told reporters.
N. Korea, Russia agree to strengthen cooperation at strategic dialogue
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe son-hui, considered a key nuclear strategic of leader Kim Jong-un, has met with Russian officials and agreed to strengthen cooperation between the two countries from a "strategic view point," Pyongyang's state media reported Thursday.
Choe met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday and talked about "developing, from a strategic view point," the North Korea-Russia relations that are "facing a new golden age," according to the Korean Central News Agency.
Choe also held "strategic talks" with Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov the same day and exchanged views on "regional and international issues of mutual concern."
