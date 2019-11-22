Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
U.N. human rights office in touch with S. Korea over deportation of N. Koreans
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said Friday it is in touch with South Korea's government to understand what human rights conditions were considered before last week's deportation of two North Korean fishermen accused of killing 16 fellow crew members.
The office said the inquiry does not represent an investigation, however.
"OHCHR is not investigating the case. OHCHR is in touch with the Government of the Republic of Korea regarding the circumstances of the return of two North Korean citizens to the DPRK on 7 November and to understand what human rights considerations were taken into account prior to deportation," the OHCHR's Seoul office said in an emailed comment.
------------
Unification ministry says no doubt that 2 deported N. Koreans killed other crew members
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry said Friday that there is no doubt that the two recently deported North Koreans had killed 16 fellow crew members before they were captured near the eastern inter-Korean sea border.
The ministry handling inter-Korean affairs said that the two were separately interrogated but provided almost the same story, the credibility of which was enhanced further by the fact that North Korea was aware of their criminal acts.
"There was no doubt that they had committed criminal acts, as intelligence, testimonies from separate interrogations of the two captured fishermen and the North's response were all consistent with each other," the ministry said in a report submitted to lawmakers.
------------
Unification minister to head to U.S. for talks about Mount Kumgang project
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul was to leave for Washington on Sunday on his first trip to the United States since taking office, with the fate of a long-suspended inter-Korean mountain tourism project expected to be among key topics of discussions.
During the seven-day trip, Kim plans to deliver a keynote address at the Korea Global Forum for Peace, an annual seminar his ministry has hosted in Washington, and meet with senior U.S. officials, congressional leaders and experts.
U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Policy Stephen Biegun is expected to be among the officials Kim plans to meet. Biegun has recently been nominated to be the deputy secretary of state, the No. 2 job in the State Department.
------------
Seoul urges N.K. to come to talks following ultimatum over Mt. Kumgang project
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry on Monday called on North Korea to accept its dialogue offer over a long-suspended inter-Korean mountain tourism project, after Pyongyang threatened to unilaterally remove the South-built facilities at the resort on the North's east coast.
On Friday, the North's official Korean Central News Agency said Pyongyang sent an ultimatum to South Korea earlier in the week warning that it would take steps to pull down the facilities if Seoul doesn't come and tear them down.
The ultimatum came less than three weeks after the North demanded that the South remove all facilities it had built at the mountain resort, saying it will build a new tourist resort of its own.
------------
S. Korea sends back dead body presumed to be N. Korean citizen
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea sent back a dead body presumed to be a North Korean citizen to the North on Thursday after it was found in waters off the country's west coast earlier this month, the unification ministry said.
The body was delivered to the North through the truce village of Panmunjom at around 11:10 a.m., according to the ministry that handles inter-Korean affairs.
The body was found in waters off the country's west coast on Nov. 1, the ministry said, without providing further details, such as its identity and the cause of death.
------------
N. Korea says leader Kim will not attend upcoming ASEAN summit in South Korea
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will not attend a special summit that South Korea will host for Southeast Asian leaders next week, having turned down President Moon Jae-in's invitation to the event, Pyongyang's state media said Thursday.
Moon sent a personal letter on Nov. 5 to invite Kim to the South Korea-ASEAN special summit slated for Monday and Tuesday in the southeastern port city of Busan, but North Korea could not find any reason for its leader to travel to the event, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"There is no reason for us not to be grateful for it, if the personal letter contained the sincere trust in the State Affairs Commission (SAC) Chairman and invitation carrying earnest expectation," the KCNA said.
