Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
Biden says N.K. insults 'badge of honor'
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Former U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden has retorted North Korea's recent description of him as a "rabid dog," saying he wears such insults as a "badge of honor."
Biden made the remarks in a statement Friday, a day after Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency said in a commentary that rabid dogs like Biden "must be beaten to death with a stick," according to U.S media outlets, including The Hill. Biden has been critical of U.S. President Donald Trump's engagement with dictators.
"It seems that murderous dictator Kim Jong-un doesn't like me," Biden was quoted as saying. "Add him to the list of autocrats who don't want me to be president -- right next to Vladimir Putin. I wear their insults as a badge of honor."
------------
S. Korea, U.S. decide to postpone upcoming joint air exercises for diplomacy
BANGKOK, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States decided to put off their wintertime combined air exercises to support diplomacy with North Korea, the two sides said Sunday, with U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper urging Pyongyang to reciprocate the goodwill by returning to nuclear talks.
Esper and South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo announced the surprise decision during an impromptu joint press conference in Bangkok on the sidelines of a regional defense ministers' meeting led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
"We have made this decision as an act of goodwill to contribute to an environment conducive to diplomacy and the advancement of peace," Esper said after announcing that the allies decided to postpone the Combined Flying Training Event set for later this month.
------------
Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
WASHINGTON, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump urged North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Sunday to "act quickly" and reach a deal with him on dismantling the regime's nuclear weapons program.
Trump's tweet came as denuclearization negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled since the two leaders' second summit in February ended without a deal. The U.S. president suggested that they meet again soon.
"I am the only one who can get you where you have to be," he tweeted. "You should act quickly, get the deal done. See you soon!"
------------
Biegun believes N.K. can still make choice to denuclearize
WASHINGTON, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun said Wednesday that he has not seen concrete evidence that North Korea plans to dismantle its nuclear weapons program but believes Pyongyang can still make that choice.
Biegun made the remark before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee during a confirmation hearing on his nomination as deputy secretary of state.
He said the belief is shared by U.S. President Donald Trump, who "remains of the view" that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "can make this decision to move forward."
------------
Esper says he has no regrets about postponing S. Korea-U.S. drills
WASHINGTON, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Thursday he has no regrets about postponing military exercises between South Korea and the United States, even though North Korea snubbed the gesture as meaningless to efforts to revive diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang.
Esper made the remark to reporters in Vietnam, saying it is now up to the North Koreans to return the measure of good faith and show its seriousness about denuclearization negotiations with the U.S.
"I saw the one response they made was not as positive as we would like, obviously, and that's disappointing," he said, according to a transcript provided by the Pentagon. "But I don't regret trying to take the high road, if you will, and keep the door open for peace and diplomacy if we can move the ball forward."
