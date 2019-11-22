Go to Contents
S. Korea's winter to be warm with cold snaps: weather agency

15:03 November 22, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's national weather agency forecast Friday that this year's winter is likely to be warmer than usual with occasional cold snaps.

"(The winter season temperature) is forecast to be similar or higher than average, but temperature gaps are likely to be big when the temperature sharply falls from the impact of the continental anticyclone," the Korea Meteorological Administration said in its forecast for the December-February period.

The average temperature refers to the average temperature in the 30-year period from 1981 to 2010.

Icicles are seen hanging near a mountain road connecting PyeongChang and Gangneung in Gangwon Province on Nov. 19, 2019. (Yonhap)

The weather agency forecast monthly precipitation to be similar to that of the average figures in December and February.

Heavy snow may be seen in parts of the southwestern coast, the southern resort island of Jeju and the eastern coast in December, it added.

Monthly precipitation is forecast to be similar or slightly lower in January with the exception of the eastern coast and Jeju, according to the weather agency.

