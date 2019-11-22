Awards ceremony of Korean speech contest for ASEAN students to be held in Busan
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- The awards ceremony of the 2019 Korean Speech Contest for Secondary School, Junior College and College Students of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will be held in Busan next week on the sidelines of the Korea-ASEAN special summit, the Ministry of Education said Friday.
About 200 students and professors from 10 member states of ASEAN are expected to attend the awards ceremony slated for Tuesday afternoon at the Grand Hotel in Busan's Haeundae district, the ministry said. The Korea-ASEAN summit will take place in the southern port city on Monday and Tuesday.
Secondary schools in five of the 10 ASEAN member states -- Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand -- have formally adopted Korean as one of their second foreign languages, the ministry said, noting 45,000 students at 216 schools in the five countries are currently learning Korean.
The finals of the Korean speech contest will take place at Hana Global Campus in Incheon, west of Seoul, on Saturday, drawing about 150 contestants in three categories -- secondary school beginners, secondary school advanced learners and college students.
Students from Laos, Myanmar, Brunei, Singapore and Cambodia, which have yet to adopt Korean as a second foreign language, will compete in the beginners category, while students from the other five ASEAN countries will compete in the advanced learners category. The college students category will draw participants from all 10 ASEAN members.
Grand prize winners in the three categories will repeat their presentations during the awards ceremony, ministry officials said.
A group of contestants wearing their own traditional clothes will also perform a musical on Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) King Sejong's invention of Hangeul, the Korean alphabet.
A Thai high school student, who will compete in the Korean speech contest, said he has decided to become a Korean-language translator after being impressed by a Korean novel, while a Malaysian high school student said he plans to study astronomy in Korea.
Meanwhile, Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae plans to meet with Laos' vice education minister to discuss strengthening Korean education programs in the Southeast Asian country, where Korean will be introduced as a second foreign language in 2020. Under a bilateral agreement, the Korean government plans to send Korean teachers to Laos and offer Korean-language training for Laos teachers.
