Seoul stocks snap 4-day losing streak on renewed hope for U.S.-China trade deal
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks snapped their four-day losing streak to close higher on Friday on eased concerns over a faltering U.S.-China trade deal. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 5.36 points, or 0.26 percent, to finish at 2,101.96, rebounding after falling for four consecutive sessions. Trade volume was high at 495 million shares worth 4 trillion won (US$3.43 billion), with gainers slightly overwhelming losers 414 to 402.
Analysts said Seoul shares gathered ground on the hope that the world's top two economies may delay their plans to roll out new tariffs, originally slated for December 15, in the latest efforts to resolve the prolonged dispute.
Also, China said both sides still maintain communication channels, partly easing woes over a delay in the trade deal between the world's two largest economies.
"The new tariffs are burdensome for both the U.S. and China, so there is a high possibility that the implementation will be delayed," Seo Sang-young, a researcher at Kiwoom Securities Co., said.
Foreigners continued to remain net sellers for the 12th consecutive day, dumping a net 286 billion won. Institutional and retail investors scooped up a net 241 billion won and 8 billion won, respectively.
Tech firms gathered ground, with top market cap Samsung Electronics rising 1.18 percent to 51,600 won and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbing 0.99 percent to 81,700 won. Samsung SDI rose 0.43 percent to 235,500 won.
Mobile carriers were also among the winners, with industry leader SK Telecom increasing 1.24 percent to 244,500 won and No. 2 player KT advancing 0.18 percent to 27,350 won. LG Uplus rose 1.79 percent to 14,200 won.
Pharmaceutical firms, on the other hand, closed bearish. Samsung BioLogics slipped 1.53 percent to 385,000 won, and Celltrion shed 1.13 percent to 175,000 won.
Steelmakers closed mixed, with POSCO falling 0.23 percent to 220,000 won while Hyundai Steel moved up 0.16 percent to 31,100 won.
The South Korean won closed at 1,178.90 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.8 won from the previous session's close.
